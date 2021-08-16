Rachel Louise Stephens, 70, of Athens passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Bowdon, Ga., and a resident of McMinn County most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Irene Haney Sliger. She loved to sew, go to the beach and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was retired from Johns Manville and attended Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Stephens; son, Joseph “Todd” Stephens; two brothers, Doug Sliger and Cecil Farlow; and sister, Juanita Winder. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jan Stephens of Athens; daughter-in-law, Susan Stephens; six grandchildren and spouses, Nathan and Rachel Stephens, Leah Stephens, Darby Stephens and Gabe Stephens, Kayla and Colby Thornton and Rachael and Derek Johnson; two great-grandchildren, William Thornton and Ezekiel Johnson; sister, Pat McDonald; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday before the service.The family requests masks to be required. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Rachel-Stephens Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
