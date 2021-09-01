Charles Ross Martin, 93, of Englewood passed away at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Athens Stove Works. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Birdie Cardin Martin; sisters, Marie Graham and Vernell Moses; and brothers, J. Will Martin, Jimmy Martin, Paul Martin, Reed Martin, and Joe Robbie Martin. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Moses Martin; sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Janice Martin and Don Martin, all of Athens, Daniel Martin, Dennis Martin, and Billy Joe and Julie Martin, all of Englewood, and Johnny and Wilma Martin of Chattanooga; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Luther Martin; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Burial followed the service in Ebenezer Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.