Christopher “Chris” Carver Rinehart, 52, of Englewood died Thursday, July 1,2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. Chris was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was friendly to everyone and never met a stranger. Chris owned Rinehart Siding & Soffit and also worked for 26 years as an over-the-road truck driver. Survivors include his loving wife of 15 years, Tracy Milsaps Rinehart of Englewood; four loving dogs, Sassy, Bailey, Lilly and Sady; parents, Carver and Joan Chrisman Rinehart of Englewood; sister, Mitzi Buckner and husband, Mark, of Athens; mother-in-law, Shelia Diane Watson of Madisonville; brother-in-law, James Lynn Milsaps Jr. and wife, Brandy, of Madisonville; nephews, Nick Culberson and fiancée, Saber, Cody Culberson and Bayleigh Ingram, Jacob Taylor Milsaps and Matthew Braden Milsaps; great-nieces, Raelyn Culberson and Maddie Culberson; many aunts and uncles; along with many friends whom are like family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home with Brother Bill Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Nick Culberson, Cody Culberson, Tony Underwood, Chad Chrisman, Ernest Grubb Jr., Floyd Chrisman and Johnny Webb. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Christopher “Chris” Carver Rinehart.
