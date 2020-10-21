Gladys Lottie McNabb Martin, 100, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at NHC of Athens. She was a native of Bradley County, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late William Preston and Lillie Gertrude Burns McNabb, and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bruce Edward Martin; two sisters, Jessie McBroom and Edna McCormack; six brothers, Jack, Clay, Beaver, Charlie, Bill and Virgil McNabb; two half-sisters, Clemmie Taylor and Rose McNabb; and two half-brothers, Taylor and Henry McNabb. She retired from Fisher Hosiery Mill after 40-plus years of service and attended the First Church of God. Survivors include nieces and nephews, including Haskell McNabb of Cleveland; and great-nieces and nephews, including Kimberly Skeen of Athens, and Sheri Hall of Athens. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Gladys-Martin Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.