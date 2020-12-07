Raymond James Irons Jr., 90, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Calhoun. He was born in Lakewood, N.J., and had lived in the Calhoun area for the past 15 years. He was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Local 2018 Carpenters Union. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl Margaret Vizor Irons; parents, Raymond J. Irons Sr. and Alice Thieverge Irons; child, Diane Irons; and siblings, Henry Irons, Lida Harmon, and Frances Sherman. He is survived by four children, Christopher Irons of Calhoun, Helen DeSotto of Calhoun, Kim Koob and husband, Daniel, of Calhoun, and Jean Johnson and husband, Jimmy, of Georgetown; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, N.J. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Send a message of condolence and view the Irons family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home and Crematory of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
