Elizabeth “Beth” Aylor, 67, of Dickson passed away on Friday night, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Frank; daughter, Samantha; brother-in-law, Bob Aylor (Suzie); and two grandchildren. She was laid to rest in a private family graveside at McMinn Memory Gardens. Share a memory of Beth and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
