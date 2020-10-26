J.L. Wiggins, 95, of Etowah passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation. A native and resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was a son of the late John and Bessie Harris Wiggins and was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Teague Wiggins in 2009; a brother, Ira Wiggins; a sister, Vivian McMahan; a stepdaughter, Linda Vojtech; a niece, Diane Cormel; and a brother-in-law, Hobart Teague. He was of the Baptist faith, was retired from TVA after more than 15 years of service, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include sister-in-law and caregiver, Ruth Teague of Athens; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Grace Teague; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Philip Oliver; and Scott Cormel.Graveside services weree 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Ken Keaton officiating. The family would like to express a very special thank you to all of the home health caregivers and the staff of Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation for their care of J.L. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/JL-Wiggins Memorial contributions may be made to a local veterinary clinic of your choice. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
