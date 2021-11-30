Janice “Linda” Bell, 77, of Athens passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native of Jonesboro, Ga., and a resident of Athens for the past 24 years, she was a daughter of the late Quillie Guy and Zonia Lou Kent Maddox and was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar T. Bell on Dec. 26, 2010; a son, Danny Bell; a son-in-law, Terry Smith; and 10 brothers and sisters. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a former employee of Nalley Chevrolet. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Bell of Etowah; one daughter, Wanda Smith of Georgia; four grandchildren and spouses, John Michael and Haley Bell, Terry Smith Jr., Krystal and Josh Scott, and Kayla and Greg Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley Sloan and husband, Josh, Whitney Scott, T.J. Smith, Morgan Duckett, Bethany Scott, Dalton Duckett, Sydney Scott and Courtney Scott; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at College Park Cemetery in College Park, Ga. with the Rev. Paul White officiating. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Linda-Bell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
