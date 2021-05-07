Carrie Queen Moore Hashe, 83, of Niota passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. A native and resident of McMinn County for most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Albert “Bob” and Helen Jack Queen. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, John N. “Jack” Moore Jr.; her daughter, Queenie Moore Ledford; and her son, Jack N. “Nat” Moore. She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jackie Moore; stepson, Bill Hashe; sister, Carolyn “Deannie” McKinney; brother, the Rev. Calvin Queen; and a nephew, Tracey Queen. She was the retired president of Moore Discount, Inc. Carrie was very active in Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where she had been a member for 57 years, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for 43 years, in addition to two terms on the Board of Trustees. She was a past chair of the American Cancer Society, member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Epsilon Chapter, member of Athenian Chapter #159 of Eastern Star and Red Hat Society. In 1999, she was the recipient of Business Professional Woman of the Year presented by the Pilot Club of Athens. She is survived by her husband, Norbert Hashe; her daughter-in-law, Joan Moses Moore; and her grandchildren, Angela Ledford Presto, Matthew (Rachel) Ledford, Teanna (Andrew) Moore Sparkman, and Jane N. Moore. She is also survived by stepchildren, John N. “Butch” Moore III, Richard “Dick” (Debbie) Hashe, Daryl Hashe, and Cindy (Edward Steakley) Hashe Ackaouy; step-grandchildren, Mandy Moore (Dwight) Otteson, Jack N. Moore IV, Robert “Brandon” (Loren) Hashe, Leighann Hashe (Thomas) Pelham, Rachel Hashe, Lee (April) Hashe, Nicki Hashe (Andy) Lee, and Preston, Andrew and Christin Ackaouy; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Teanna McKinney; brother-in-law, Scott McKinney; brother, Bobby L. (Carolyn) Queen; sisters, JoAnn Queen Bennett and Judy Queen (Donald) Herd; sister-in-law, Betty Queen; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. David Graybeal officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be men from Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nourish One Child, c/o Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Athens, TN 37371-0001. If you are unable to attend this visitation or service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Carrie Queen Moore Hashe.
