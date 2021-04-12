William Leondias “Billy” Ridge Jr., 45, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a good husband and great father. He was preceded in death by parents, William Leondias Ridge and Deborah Raby Ridge. He is survived by wife, Jenny Ridge of Philadelphia; children, Zackery Taylor Ridge, William Bryson Ridge, and Rylan Chase Ridge, all of Etowah, and Macklyn Russell, Jaime Russell, and Jasmine Silvey, all of Loudon County; grandchild, Grayden Ridge; sister, Lisa Walden of Niota; and several nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Kyker’s Chapel with Keith Wilcox officiating. Graveside services and interment will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at West View Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of the arrangements.
