Linda Benton, 78, of Decatur went to Heaven on Sept. 11, 2021. She never met a person who wasn’t instantly her friend, and always sought to help others. Many knew her as the log home lady or the dog lady. She sold log homes to many in the area and her passion was the dog kennel she had for years, raising and selling mastiffs, bloodhounds, and basset hounds. Many of her dogs were utilized in rescue work across the country, which she was extremely proud of. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Anna Mae Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Robert Benton Sr. of Decatur; sons, Donald Benton of Decatur, and Robert Benton Jr. of Decatur; daughter, Sherry Sexton of Riceville; grandson, Jason Sexton of Decatur; brother, James Lewis of Harpersville, Ala.; sisters, Juene Ashley and Faye Ayers of Chattanooga, and Charlotte McNare of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Benton family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
