Judith Anne Sims, 80, of Englewood went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1940 in Athens to the late Duff Colvin and Zella Hughs Colvin. She was a loving mother, “Nana” and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, George L. Sims Sr.; her parents, Duff and Zella Colvin; brother, Richard Colvin; and sister, Betty Colvin. She is survived by her children, Tammie Wiley (Gene), George Sims Jr. (Amy), and Hollie Baker (Kevin); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; along with her sister-in-law, June M. Colvin. Judy will be laid to rest with her husband at Chattanooga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org Crestview Funeral Home, Memory Gardens and Cremation Center of Gallatin is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Conflicting accounts arise after TSSAA ruling ends McMinn County's football season
-
McMinn County football done; TSSAA rules Dobyns-Bennett advances
-
Police reports for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
-
Police reports for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
-
McMinn County's Jalen Hunt reopens recruitment, decommits from Western Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.