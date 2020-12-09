Jimmy Dean Cranfill, 67, of Englewood passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Southeast Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was the Past Master of Sweetwater Masonic Lodge No. 292, and was Worshipful Master of Rockford Masonic Lodge No. 469. Jimmy loved the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a gun and motorcycle enthusiast. More than anything, he was a devoted family man.He loved his brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Florence Cranfill; sister, Karen, Yavonne Cranfill; and brother, Johnny Ray Cranfill. Survivors include brothers, David E. Cranfill of Englewood, and Donnie Ross Cranfill of Paint Rock; sister, Diane Wright of Cleveland, and Maddie Sue Sneed of Big Springs; son, Jason Keith Cranfill of Cleveland; daughter, Jada Michelle Stewart of Benton; grandchildren, Gracilyn, Whitney, Lance, and Libby; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Rielyn, and Addie; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Masonic Funeral Rites will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with Joe Miser officiating. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
