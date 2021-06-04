Betty Jeanette King of Bradenton Fla., passed away on May 27, 2021. Born July 19, 1938 in Englewood, Betty moved to Bradenton in 1971, bringing her southern hospitality and charm with her. Betty was a graduate of McMinn County High School in Athens. She worked for Manatee County Public Works for 20 years. Betty was devoted to her family. There was nothing that she enjoyed more than spending time with the entire family and enjoying a good southern meal, which would have to include fried green tomatoes and okra and, of course, banana pudding. Her family will tell you that she never met a stranger and had the biggest heart. All part of her Southern Charm! She loved to laugh and was always there when you needed a helping hand. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Billy C. King; mother, Lucille Newman; and father, Chester Newman. Betty is survived and missed by her ever-loving family: her five children, Tami King and fiancé, Jim Porter, Patti King, Melody Swank and husband, Don Swank, Jewel “Beau” King and wife, Melissa King, and Alana Jeltema and husband, Jim Jeltema; her brother, Bill Newman and his spouse, Reba Newman; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Swank) Leffert and husband, Greg Leffert, Donielle Swank and spouse, Eric Anglim, Cameron Wellbrock, Logan Jeltema, and Brooke Jeltema; and 10 great-grandchildren, Trey Edmondson, Natalie Swank, Annalise Swank, Ryder Wilkinson and Meadow Upchurch, Christian Leffert, Kohen Leffert, Cameron Leffert, Kayla Leffert and Riley Marsh; sister-in-law, Carolyn Whaley and her husband, Bob Whaley; and brother-in-law, Jerry King. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or All Children’s Hospital.
