Charles David Huckabey, 93, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence. Charles was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and the son of the late David A. and Lucy Burns Huckabey. He was preceded by his first wife, Betty Jo Stevens Huckabey; sister, Louise Vick; and brothers, Lee, A.L., Ray and George Huckabey. Charles was retired from Athens Bed Company and proudly served with the United States Marines during World War II. He was of the Pentecostal and Apostolic faith. Survivors include daughters, Jana Pryor and husband, Danny, of Decatur, and Laura Malone of Englewood; son, David Huckabey and wife, Joyce, of Englewood; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Brother Keith Pryor officiating. Grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. The family will have a private viewing at Ziegler Funeral Home. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Charles David Huckabey.
