Mary Evelyn Tipton Rowland, 76, of Riceville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was a longtime member of Jones Chapel UMC. Evelyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her joys in life centered around her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her church, and most importantly, living life to the fullest. She had a big heart and will be missed by all her family and friends. Evelyn was a daughter of the late James and Willie Mae Tipton. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; brother, Jimmy Tipton; infant brother, Billy Tipton; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; and sister-in-law, Jo Cooper. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Rowland; one daughter, Kim Baker (David); one son, Darren Rowland (Lacey); four grandchildren, Dakota Akins, Jacob Akins (Megan), Chase Rowland, and Carter Rowland; three great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Cooper, and Zoey Akins; one brother, Marvin Tipton; one sister, Joan Smith; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Givens (Arlie) and Jean Albritton; brother-in-law, Billy Cooper; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown and Dennis Bordwine officiating. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. Committal service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Jones Chapel UMC Cemetery in Athens. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
