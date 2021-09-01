David Lee Martin, 48, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. David was born on Sept. 8 ,1972 in Cleveland to the late James Linderman and Margaret Sanders Martin. David enjoyed wrestling, monster trucks, and spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Sanders. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Rita Giles; brother-in-law, Chad Odum; niece, LeAnn (Bryan) Powers; nephew, Brian (Whitney) Giles; great-niece, Amiah Rae Giles; great-nephew, Brantley Kenneth James Powers; along with a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. The family will be receiving friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made. To make a donation, please contact Rita Giles or LeAnn Powers at 423-333-6744. Share a memory of David and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
