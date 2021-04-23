Leila Blair Gamble, 91, of Athens passed away early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, at Athens Place. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Burline and Alice Davenport Blair. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John J. Gamble; sisters, Betty Mayfield and Deloris Gamble; and a daughter-in-law, Kamy Gamble. She was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Dr. Gary Burris of Athens; a son, Tim Gamble of Etowah; and a grandson, Joseph R. Gamble of Norris. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Glen Standridge officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Tribute, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Leila Blair Gamble.
