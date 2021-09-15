Wanda L. Price Melton, 75, of Etowah passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Willie L. Price and Alene Lee Price. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents listed above; sister and brother-in-law, Aileen “Tootsie” and Wayne Price; brother and sister-in-law, Gene Price and Cynthia Hafley Price; and brother, Robert T. “Bobby” Price. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Thomas Garland Melton; daughter and son-in-law, Angel and Sam Black; grandson and fiancée, Caleb Russell and Brooke Stakley; grandson, Joshua Russell; and sister, Faye Price Davenport. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that were like her own and special work friends that were family to her. Per her wishes, she preferred not to have a service. Please give the family privacy as they heal. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
