Emma Lee Derrick, 87, of Englewood passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home. She was a great cook, she loved people and was active in her church and community. Emma was also a great conversationalist. She was passionate about her family and loved the Lord Jesus Christ (her Savior). Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Claude Derrick; and several siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Rosa (Stephen) Doss of Niota, and Loretta Laney of Englewood, and Teresa (Barry) Crabtree of Cleveland; brother, Clyde Ingram of Athens; grandchildren, Amy Melton, Amanda Moore, Rachel Laney, Brittany Crabtree, Benjamin Crabtree and Nicholas Crabtree; great-grandchildren, Chase Melton, Max Melton, Sam Melton, and Sophia Lumpkin; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends met for a graveside service on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. in Mars Hill Cemetery in Englewood with the Rev. Christopher Alexander officiating and grandchildren serving as pallbearers. A white dove release and playing of bagpipes concluded the service. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Daily Bread Ministry at networks.whyhunger.org/organization/view/49177 Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements.
