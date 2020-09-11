Rev. Leroy Joe Bowerman Sr., 67, of Decatur was born on June 29, 1953. He gained his heavenly wings on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. He was the pastor of Hickory Flat Baptist Church. He was a loving father and an outstanding husband to his wife of 47 years. Survivors include his wife, Alinda Bowerman of Decatur; two sons, Leroy Bowerman Jr. and Samuel Bowerman, both of Cleveland; two sisters, Jewel (Claude) Goldston of Decatur, and Janet (Willis) Goldston of Decatur; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the chapel of Bowers Funeral Home, located at 163 Arrants Avenue in Decatur, with the Rev. Edward Robinson overseeing his homecoming. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur is honored to serve the Bowerman family. Go to www.bowersfh.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
