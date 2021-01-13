Harry “Sonny” Newman Jr., 80, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Dominion Senior Living. He was a native of Etowah and a resident of Athens. He was the son of the late Harry E. and Ruby Newman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “ Betty” Hampton Newman. He was a longtime member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church of Athens. He was a 1960 graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College and a retired teacher from the McMinn County School System, where he devoted most of his adult life to education and often referred to teaching as his hobby in life. He loved University of Tennessee sports, but his passion was helping young students with math and to educate in every way possible. While his teachings will forever be treasured, his contributions to the lives of numerous students can’t be measured, as well as his tender loving kindness to all his family and those he came in contact with. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Harrison of Athens; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lisa Newman of Maryville; grandchildren, Shane Webb and Zakary Harrison, both of Athens, Landon Newman of Cleveland, and Molly Newman of Cookeville; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Gene Reynolds of Louisville; sister, Brenda Curtis of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Phyllis Downing of Ocean Grove, N.J.; and sister-in-law, Carol Connelly of Belvidere, N.J. Burial will be private for the family. There will be no formal service or visitation. The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Dominion Senior Living of Athens. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Athens, TN 37371-0001. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Harry “Sonny” Newman Jr.
