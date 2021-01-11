Linda Faye Webb Irons, 66, of Niota passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of the Tranquility community, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Marie Weir Webb. She was retired from Johnson Controls Industries and was a member of Valley Road Baptist Church. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Mike Irons of Niota; one daughter, Kerry and Tommy Miller of Niota; and one granddaughter, Gracie Miller of Niota. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Valley Road Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Linda-Irons Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
