Lindsey Erin Smith Davis, 37, of Hixson passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was born in Knoxville. Lindsey was a 2001 graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was the co-owner and operator of CRM Partners. Lindsey attended Dallas Bay Church. Lindsey is survived by her husband, Chris Davis; daughter, Camryn; parents, Cathy and Jim Smith; sister, Brittany (Gary) Williams; grandmother, Johnnie Williams; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sally and Bill Davis; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Travis and Jaryn Turnage. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. Funeral services for Lindsey will follow at noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Cesar Arocha officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lindsey’s name to Dallas Bay Church, 8305 Daisy Dallas Road, Hixson, TN 37343, www.dallasbaychurch.com; or the McKamey Animal Shelter, 4500 North Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415, www.mckameyanimalcenter.org; or to a charity of your choice. If you aren’t comfortable in attending the service, you may join us live for the service at www.facebook.com/chattanooganorthchapel We respectfully request that social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and all CDC measures be followed at the funeral home and cemetery. Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist of Hixson.
