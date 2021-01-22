Donald Eugene “Don” Breedwell, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 8, 2021. Don was a member of Cross Point Church of Mt. Juliet. He was a Special Ed teacher in the Wilson County and Metro Davidson County public school systems, where his love for children would earn him the acclaimed nickname at Dodson Elementary School as the “kid-whisperer.” Don was also an actor, director and writer in local theater companies. He was an avid Ohio State football fan. Don was preceded in death by his father, Sam Breedwell. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susie Breedwell; mother, Peggy Breedwell Watters; children, Meredith (Joshua) Rabe, Geoffrey (Bobbie Jean) Breedwell and Wes Breedwell; brother, Randy (Pam) Breedwell; grandchildren, Ashlin Breedwell, Ike Rabe, Cora Rabe and Zoey Breedwell; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Awareness Tennessee, 955 Woodland St., Nashville, TN 37206. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel of Mt. Juliet.
