Robert “Robby” Edward Ballew, 57, of Athens passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Riley and Pearl Borden Ballew; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Anna Smith Leamon. He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Joan White Ballew. Robby was a lifetime member of Athens Christian Church, where he taught Sunday school at the children’s church and loved his children that he taught. He was a former employee of TVA. He is survived by his parents, David and Shirley Leamon Ballew of Athens; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jessica Ballew of Atlanta, Ga.; a nephew, Matthew Ballew of Atlanta, Ga.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Richard White and Glen Standridge officiating. The committal service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Joe and Matthew Ballew, Jeff Roberts, Barry Toomey, Rusty Arterburn, Sam Robinson, Kevin Hammond, and Lenny Carter. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Womac. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and social distance as required by the CDC. If you are unable to attend this visitation or service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Robert “Robby” Edward Ballew.
