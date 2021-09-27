Jessica Ann Marie Stanley, 31, of Afton departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Johnson City Memorial Hospital. Born on June 19, 1990 in Athens, she was previously employed at Sonic and loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allie Hensley, Walter Hensley and Betty and Bob Runyan. Left behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Teresa Barham (Rick); sister, Shannon Haynes (Phillip Ervin); brothers, Justin Stanley and Kyle Barham (Amanda); fiancé, Jason Nelson; father and mother-law, Kent and Vonda Osborne; grandparents, Frank and Ethel Mitchell, and Sissy Hensley; aunts and uncles, Alice and Steve Byrum, Jerry and Tonya Pendagrass, John and Heidi Hensley, Nick and Tracey Hensley, Laura and Mel Roland, and Bobbie Barker; nieces and nephews, Sierra, Trois, Gage, Auri, and Violet; as well as other extended family and a host of friends. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical and final expenses. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
