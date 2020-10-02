Lester Spicer, 89, of Cleveland went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Mr. Spicer was born in Cleveland and he was the son of the late Ella and William Spicer. His first wife, Bonnie; his sister, Eleanor Johnson; his niece, Nancy Johnson; and his nephews, Steve and Darrell Longwith, also preceded him in death. Lester was retired from Bowater with 42 years of service, an avid NASCAR fan, and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping. He also held a pilot’s license and he loved to fly! He also kept in touch with his good friend, Herbert Beene. Lester attended the Baptist church. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Betty Spicer of Cleveland; his stepchildren, who loved him very much, Pam Burchfield, Brenda Howard, Patty Huffaker, Joe Cheek and his wife, April, and James Cheek; his step-grandchildren, Christy Davis, Kari Meoak and her husband, Tyler, Casey Huffaker, Nathan Cheek, and Matthew Cheek; his three step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Eldon Spicer; his niece, Melanie Farner and her husband, Adam, and Malinda Cofer and her husband, Robert; his special cousin, Roy Bain; his many friends; and his beloved companion, his dog, “Tut,” also survives. The Remembrance of Life Service will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. at Jim Rush Funeral & Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Tasso United Methodist Church with Joe Cheek, Nathan Cheek, James Cheek, Matthew Cheek, Jeff Swanson and Noah Grady serving as casketbearers. The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of Chattanooga for their wonderful care of Lester and also to his caregivers, Vickie and Brad Lee. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org; or to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Jim Rush Funeral & Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements. Share your condolences and your memories with the Spicer family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.