Carol Anne (East) Lyons, 68, of Etowah passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. She enjoyed Christian music, traveling to shows with her daughter and crocheting. She was blind, but very independent and never let her disability stop her from living and enjoying life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Lyons Sr.; parents, Ruth Althea Wilson and Robert Clark East; and two brothers, Jimmy East and Bobby East. Carol is survived by son, Thomas Joseph Lyons Jr. of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Roland Scapellato of Etowah; son, Jeffrey Lyons of Etowah; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bill Provost of Davenport, Fla.; grandchildren, Ashly Scapellato, Amber Scapellato of Etowah, James Howard, and Kiffani Howard of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Pastor Jeff Blanchette officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
