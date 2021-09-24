Beulah Grace Vaughn Malone, 66, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland. Grace was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late James Taylor Vaughn and Ruby Kate Roberts Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Freddie Malone, on July 22, 2014; and brother, Kenneth Vaughn. Grace was a member of Faith Baptist Tabernacle. She worked for Pilot Travel Lodge as a cashier for over 10 years. She also enjoyed horseback riding. Grace is survived by her daughters, Regina Phillips and husband, Randy, of Cleveland, and Faith Rogers of Niota; grandchildren, Katelyn Jackson, Israel Brown, Desiree Shaw, Devon Malone and David Rogers; great-grandchildren, Corinthian, Genesis and Mayah Grace; sister, Patsy Riggs and husband, Jerry, of Athens; brother, Ed Vaughn and wife, Tommie, of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Evans and the Rev. Johnny Hope officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Israel Brown, Devon Malone, David Rogers, Jerry Culberson, Kenny Vaughn, Jerry Riggs Jr. and Ed Vaughn. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Beulah Grace Vaughn Malone.
