Jimmy Donald Heck, 68, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Decatur. He was born on Oct. 26, 1952, to the late Elmer and Pearl Heck. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Heck and Junior Heck; and two sisters, Lucinda Buchanan and JoAnn Goines. Left behind to cherish his memory are one daughter, Misty West and her husband, Casey; one son, Jamey Heck; three grandchildren, Daphine Heck, Colby West (Tia) and Aubrey West (Nick); two great-grandchildren, Bryson Heck and Legacy West; two sisters, Yvonne Owens and Ivadell Varnell; along with a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Travis Shaver officiating. The interment will follow in Decatur City Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Jimmy and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
