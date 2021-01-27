Kenneth Reed Torbett, 93, born Oct. 19, 1927 and passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, went home to be with his Lord. Reed was a longtime farmer and owner of Hillside Surplus. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a guard patrolman in Germany at the close of World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Alice Gay Torbett; son, Reed Kenneth Torbett Jr.; parents, George and Elizabeth Torbett, and mother, Edith Bowers Torbett; and brother, Raymond (Jeanette) Torbett. Survivors include daughters, Louise (Ben) Ritchey of Madisonville, and Dianne (Jerry) Hansen of Athens; sons, Ronald L. Torbett, and Donald D. (Cindy) Torbett, all of Madisonville; grandchildren, Michael Isbill, Kim Bennett, Stephanie (Jerod) Richeson, Matthew (Amanda) Torbett, Justin (Danielle) Torbett, and Jody (Mindy) Stanley; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, John, James, Madelyn, Hunter, Declan, Molly Mae, Lucas, Maddie, and Lillie. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. B.J. Wall officiating. Interment will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Notchey Creek Cemetery with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. #93, and American Legion Post 106. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
