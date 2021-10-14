Chandler Allen Harrill, 25, of Etowah passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Chandler was the life of the party. His joys in life centered around good people, having fun, and, most importantly, living life to the fullest. Chandler had a big heart and made everyone laugh. Chandler loved the outdoors, especially riding around on dirt roads with the windows down and listening to music. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He is a son of Michael Todd Harrill and Robin Denise Stone Means. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, E.J. and Tootsie Harrill; great-grandmother, Barbara Summey; grandparents, Roy and Sue Stone; grandmother, Letha Davis; and uncle, Chad Allen Harrill. Survivors include his mother, Robin Denise Stone Means (Jason); father, Michael Todd Harrill (Jodie); grandparents, Rickey and Linda Harrill and Darrill and Hazel Everett; grandmother, Loretta Grant; brothers, Bradey Harrill, Noah Davis, Parker Whitener, Michael Ward, and Justin Gates; four sisters, Grace Davis, Kristen Simpson, Addie Whitener, and Tara Baggott; one niece, Scarlett; three nephews, Weston, Kainon, and Tucker; several aunts and uncles; and many close friends that called him family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Steven Stone and Pastor David Davis officiating. Interment will follow the service in Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
