Roy Lee Crowder of Princeton, Texas, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born on Nov. 15, 1939, to Arvile Anderson Crowder and Beulah (Kirby) Crowder in Decatur. After graduating from Meigs County High School in 1959, he moved to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and attended Arlington State College (now the University of Texas at Arlington). Roy retired from Teledyne Geotech in Garland, Texas, after many years of service as a CNC Programmer. Roy was known for his love of motorcycles, hunting and fishing and was also an avid Elvis fan, often inflicting his love of Tennessee on all who knew him. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, with whom he was married for 55 years; daughter, Kellie Crowder Bridges and son-in-law, Brian; along with a brother, Troy Crowder of Decatur; sister in-law, Virginia Crowder of Decatur; in-laws, Carol and Don Yelton of Denison, Texas; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence Crowder, Clifford Crowder and Lloyd Crowder; and sister, Mary Catlin. A funeral service was held at noon on Friday, Jan. 29, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel. A “come and go” visitation was held on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a procession made its way to Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas, where a committal service was held. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Allen, Texas was in charge of arrangements.
