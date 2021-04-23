NeeNah Thomas Willingham, 78, of Dayton passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Franklin. She was born in Athens on May 9, 1942, the daughter of the late Horace and NeeNah (Billingslea) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Ford Willingham Sr. of Lookout Mountain. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. She worked in Cleveland for several years before moving to Chattanooga after marrying Guy in 1980. After 20 successful years working for The Tom James Company in Chattanooga, she moved to Dayton in 2001 and returned to her previous teaching career at Apison Elementary School. From 2011 until 2020, she and her husband owned and operated The Mattress Nook in Dayton. She was a member of Dayton First Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday school and Bible studies and enjoyed hosting those events in her home. She was also a member of the Dayton Lions Club and a caregiver to many people in her community. She is survived by her three children: son, Bill (Leigh) Lones of Marietta, Ga., daughter, Simonne (Kevin) Poff of Franklin, and son, Guy Ford Willingham Jr. of Memphis; her sister, Lill Coker of Chattanooga; and six grandchildren, Hannah (Taylor) Portschy, Sarah Willingham, Grayson Poff, Garrett Lones, Aubri Poff and Weston Poff. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, at noon in the chapel of Vanderwall Funeral Home with the Rev. Milton Knox officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga. The service will be live streamed at my.gather.app/remember/neenah-willingham Please share your memories and photos of NeeNah on her online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to Dayton First Baptist Church, 231 3rd Ave., Dayton, TN 37321; Apison Elementary School, 10433 E. Brainerd Road, Apison, TN 37302; or Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. The family is being cared for by Vanderwall Funeral Home of Dayton.
