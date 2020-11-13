Mattie Grace Bradley Smith, 80, passed Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at an Etowah health care facility. She was a member of Lanetown A.M.E. Zion Church in Niota, where she was a deaconess and sang in the choir. She participated in every area of church work until her health begin to decline. She was employed for over 30 years with the environmental services of hospital management working a great deal of those years at Athens hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Mattie Hurst Bradley; her husband, Curtis Smith; a daughter, Ester Moore; sisters, Martha Bradley, Annabelle Moore, and Geneva Smith; brothers, Ernest Bradley, Harry Bradley, and Alex Bradley Jr.; and father and mother-in-law, Rufus and Estella Smith. Survivors include three daughters, Sharon Bradley and Rebecca Moore, both of Athens, and Tonya McDermott of Niota; one son, Clinton R. Moore of Niota; sister, Cora Louise Moore of Niota; brother, Lewis Bradley of Athens; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Lanetown Cemetery with pastor the Rev. Hugh Dixon officiating. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens, which will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19; masks are required and will monitor for social distancing.
