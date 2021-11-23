David Wayne Garren, 58, died unexpectedly in a farming accident on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2021, while working in Armuchee, Ga. Though he was born in Springfield, David grew up in Soddy-Daisy, where he set records playing football for Soddy-Daisy High School (Class of 1981). He proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1984-1990. He later traveled the country and spent time living in several different states while driving articulated dump trucks with the Teamsters. After having grandchildren, David returned to school where he became a certified Non-Destructive Testing Technician and then finally made his home in Cleveland in 2013. David was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his free time camping, fishing or simply driving the trails and wooded backroads of the Cherokee National Forest. His greatest joy was becoming a granddad to his five grandchildren: Ryan (13), Savannah (12), Audrey (9), Peyton (7), and Ansleigh (4). He loved taking them to the woods, to fish, to feed the ducks at the pond, building bonfires with them, and sharing his love and knowledge about nature, wildlife, and the weather. David was preceded in death by his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Pat; and his cherished canine companion, Tazz. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Paula, and three children, Erica (Rachel), Wesley (Amber), and Kayla. He also leaves behind his parents, Richard and Joann; two sisters, Sherry (Arthur) and Sharlene (Jack); and two brothers, Darrell and Darrin (Kathy). The Remembrance of Life Service will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at Dogwood Baptist Church in Grandview with Brother Randall Dye officiating. Interment will follow in the Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as casket bearers. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, who has charge of the arrangements. Share your condolences and your memories with David’s family by going to www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.