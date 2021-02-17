Dennis Lee Reed, 72, of Ten Mile passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Athens and a resident of Meigs County, he was a son of the late T.J. and Ruby Lee Bottoms Reed. He was preceded in death by infant children, Misty LeAnn Reed and Ronnie Lee Reed; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fain and Carrie England; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Opal and James Enix; and brothers-in-law, Frank England, Kenneth England and wife, Blanche, Ronnie Hixson and Bill Wilson. Dennis attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, was formerly employed with the Oak Ridge K-25 Project and retired from the Y-12 Project. He also served as a deputy of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn England Reed; daughter, Melissa Ogle and husband, Randy, of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Hayden Ogle and wife, Autumn, of Nashville, and Walker Ogle of Ten Mile; brothers, Bobby Reed and wife, Joyce, of Ten Mile, and Larry Reed and wife, Barbara, of Decatur; sisters-in-law, Libby Wilson Douglas and husband, Larry, of Ten Mile, Peggy Hixson of Ten Mile, and Norma England of Ten Mile; brothers-in-law, James England and wife, Judy, of Decatur, Jerry England and wife, Debbie, of Decatur, Bill England and wife, Wilma, of Ten Mile, and Mike England and wife, Robin, of Ten Mile; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Brother Curtis Porter officiating. Burial will at 1 p.m. Friday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Ellison, Bill England, Doyle Fugate, Larry Douglas, Will Owens, Michael Breedwell, Chris Hill and Jackie Melton. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dennis Lee Reed.
