Sharon Faye Wright, 60, of Ocoee passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home. Born on June 26, 1960, she was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County. Sharon attended Faith Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and above all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Wright; mother, Virginia Cartwright; daughter, Sarah Self; and partner, Kathy Evans. Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory four children, Peggy Self of Riceville, Jeanie Self (James Jones) of Ocoee, Reginal Self of Ocoee, and Jeff Self of Cleveland; father of her children, Gene Autry Self of Carson City, Mich.; 23 grandchildren; special great-grandchildren, Liam Lynn and Ivie Paige; four sisters, Helen Wright (Dale Walden) of Cleveland, Kitty Cronan of Riceville, Annie Shaver (James) of Riceville, and Pamela Cronan (Mark White) of Athens; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A celebration of her life is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 2419 Georgetown Road in Cleveland, with Pastor Barry Lee officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service time at the funeral home. Share a memory of Sharon and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
