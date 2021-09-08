Elizabeth Powers, 89, of Englewood passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith and the oldest member of Stephensville Baptist Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Powers; her only son, Darrell Powers; parents, William and Stella Mae Buckner; six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one brother, Kenneth Buckner; two sisters, Brenda Rayburn and Margaret Casteel; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and special niece, Kathy Mullinax. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Stephensville Baptist Church with the Rev. James Morgan officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Stephensville Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
