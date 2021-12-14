Holly Lynn Stickler, 57, of Athens passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence. A native of Charleston, S.C., and a resident of McMinn County most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Terry and Deleanor Payne Carroll and was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck Fritz and Ronald Fritz. She was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God and was a former employee of UT Hospital, where she worked as an oncology nurse for 25 years. She was a very loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and enjoyed traveling. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, John David Stickler; daughter, Melissa Rodgers and fiancé, Will Crowden, of Athens; one granddaughter, Brooke Lynn Terry of Athens; one brother, Roger Dale Williams and wife, Bambi, of Athens; one sister, Cheryl DePretoro and husband, Tom, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Her wishes were to have no formal services. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Holly-Stickler Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
