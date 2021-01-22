Polly McCosh Click, 90, of Lenoir City passed away Jan. 20, 2021. Polly and her husband, Glenn, founded Click Funeral Home in 1965, which is still Click family owned and operated after more than 55 years. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Polly was also a member of the Pilot Club of Lenoir City, Chapter #188 of Eastern Star, and the East Tennessee Doll Collectors. In 1992, Polly was named First Lady of Loudon County. She also served as a volunteer at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and was instrumental in installing and training the Lifeline program for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn D. Click; son, Stevie Click; parents, Clifford and Nettie Kennedy McCosh; sister, Mary Ann Stillwell Hamilton; and brothers, Farrell, Raymond and Wendell McCosh. Survivors include her children and spouses, the Rev. Edward and Bobbye Click, Larry and Jan Click, Glenda and Dewayne McNabb, and Tim and Karen Click; grandchildren, Missy Mason (Matt), Chris Click (Dawn), Betsy Junot (Jason), Dr. Rachel Wilson (Davy), Farrell Click (Hemal), Jordan McNabb (Mindi), Josh McNabb, Jason Click, Emmah Click and Atley Click; great-grandchildren, Cory Mason (Molly), Kaitlyn Hardin (Tyler), Noah Mason, Reese Wilson, Clara Grace Wilson, Katheryn Wilson, Hunter Click, Gracie Click, Jackson Junot, Layla Click, and Lennon Click; great-great-grandchild, Kyleigh Hardin: sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and O.B. Cobble, Joyce Burns, and Pat and Bobby Mullis; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Nancy McCosh; sisters-in-law, Ouida Click and Edith McCosh; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Helen Click. The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregiver, Katarina, for all her love and care. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to pay their respects. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771, or to the charity of your choice. Click Funeral Home of Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
