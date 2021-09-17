George Bennett King Jr., 75, of Knoxville transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. George was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents, George “Tag” Bennett King Sr. and Margaret “Tootie” King; paternal grandmother, Ida Goodner; maternal grandparents, Jess and Mattie (Witt) Long; brother, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Franklin; and cousin/brother, Melvin Long. He leaves behind to treasure his memories his daughters, Tonya of Athens, Idella (Dominic) and Mohnike; sons, Stacey (Erica) of Charlotte, N.C., Yohanse of Athens, Jayson (Brittney) and William (Cheree); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Judith “Judy” Journee of Cleveland, Ohio; great uncle, Burkett Witt; aunt, Minnie Long of Athens; and a host of relatives and friends. Services were held on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Unity Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service was officiated by Pastor Robert Barnett Sr. Final interment was held at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike on Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. with full military honors and a dove release. The family of George Bennett King Jr. wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the neuro/stroke team, notably Dr. Kerr, along with the team of nurses on the seventh floor at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
