Chris Alan Morrow, 60, longtime owner and operator of Morrow’s Plumbing, of Waynesville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home in Waynesville. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in A New Life Ministries Church, at 100 Ashley May Lane in Waynesville, Missouri. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery, under the care and direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. in the church. He is survived by his wife, Tammy; three children, Tonya Powell (Fredrick) of St. Robert, Missouri, Leveta Schmidt of St. Robert, Missouri, and Nathan Morrow (Misty) of St. Robert, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; his mother, Betty Morrow of Athens; five siblings, Jeanie Davis, Randy Carter, William Morrow, Jr., Deborah Wilson, and Sandy Moses; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Davis Wilson, Jr. and Laveta Melzona Wilson of Waynesville, Missouri; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Chris Morrow may be left at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com
