Ronald Vincent Golec, 77, of Soddy Daisy went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ronald was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a veteran and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Monica Golec; granddaughter, Amy Sue; and son-in-law, Richard Janes. Ronald is survived by his last love, Emily Foster; his daughters, Sandra Gamino, Veronica Janes (John Daly), and Barbara Golec; sons, Ronald (Shirley) Golec and Raymond (Erica) Golec; Godson, Thomas McDonald; as well as a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Chattanooga Funeral Home, located at 5401 Highway 153 in Hixson. We respectfully request that “social distancing,” wearing masks at all times, and all CDC guidelines and measures be adhered to at the funeral home and the cemetery. Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist of Hixson. Share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
