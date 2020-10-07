Carolyn Kincaid Brewer, 85, of Athens, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Dominion Assisted Living in Athens. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late George W. and Bess Green Kincaid. Carolyn was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and had attended Tennessee Wesleyan University. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Denny H. “Jack” Brewer, Jr.; son, Denny H. Brewer, III; sisters, Nelle Niles, Ruth Babcock, Juanita Chastain, Bobbye Byrnes, and Marion Mann; and brother, George William Kincaid, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Melissa Brewer of Greeneville; and granddaughter, Gabriella Celeste Torres. A private burial will be at a later date. There will be no formal visitation or service. You may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Kincaid Brewer.
