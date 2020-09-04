Sharon Darlene Buckner, 55, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband, David Buckner; parents, Alvin Erskin and Shirley Knox of Englewood; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Jennifer Knox; two children, Michael and Jennifer Duncan and Regenia and Cody Roberts; two grandchildren, Xander Chastain and Damien Duncan; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debbie and Dave Mitteis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brandi and Chris Favaloro; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sue and Frankie Buckner; brother-in-law, Brandon Buckner; and sister-in-law, Nicole Buckner. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. Share a memory of Sharon and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
