Justin Wayne Cooper, 43, of Athens passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Justin was born on Dec. 4, 1977, in Knoxville to Gary and Lois Cooper. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Gary Cooper. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Lois Cooper; brother, Chris (Amber) Cooper; and nieces and nephews, Brianne (Hugo) Briones, Christian Cooper, Richie Cooper, and Zoe Cooper. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athens Regional Park Conference Center in Athens. Share a personal memory of Justin or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.