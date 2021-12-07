James L. Wilson, 65, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born on June 20, 1956 in Athens, a son of the late Dewey G. and Louise Ledford Wilson. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Englewood. James was a very talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar and drums. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Daniel and Ruby Burke. James leaves behind to cherish his memory two sisters, Brenda Armstrong (Larry) and Kathey Loftis (Bob); three brothers, Dewey Wilson (Carolyn), Gary Wilson (Tammie) and Dewayne Wilson (Kathy); and numerous other extended family members and many close and special friends. A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Englewood with the Rev. Floyd Boggess officiating. Share a memory of James and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.