James H. “Red” Johnson, 82, of Maricopa, Ariz., died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Red served his country in the United States Army for 10 years and saw combat in the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1965, he relocated his young family to Athens, where he operated TWC Barber Shop, serving the residents of Athens until he retired in 2014. Red was active in his community and had a heart for young kids. He served as head coach in the Riceville Youth Football program for many years, with undefeated seasons in 2007 and 2009. A native of Sweetwater and a resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the son of the late Henry and Lucille Handley Johnson and was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Evelyn Johnson; brothers, RH Johnson and Bill Johnson; sister, Barbara Richardson; and grandson, Logan Plank. Survivors include four sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Annette Johnson of Athens, Tim and Debbie Johnson of Riceville, Eddie and Stacey Johnson of Knoxville, and Jay and Lesley Johnson of Maricopa, Ariz.; seven grandchildren and spouses, Keesha and Gene Clotfelter, Lauren Johnson, Christin and Mark Oyola, Will Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Lucas Johnson, and Jonas Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Ethan Jones, Chloe Jones, Leigha Monroe, Tarynn Oyola, Evelyn Oyola and Zoë Clotfelter; one sister-in-law, Judy Johnson; one brother-in-law, Paul “Hugh” and Linda Myers of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephews. Interment at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens in Sweetwater with graveside services will be held on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Johnson, Bob Johnson, Jonas Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Hunter Jones, and Ethan Jones. Per his request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McMinn County Youth Football, 861 County Road 82, Athens TN 37303. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.